Rap Pioneers Run DMC Announce NYC PopUp To Coincide With ‘HipHop 50’ Concert

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Run DMC, the pioneering rap group straight out of Hollis, Queens and one of the most influential acts in the history of American hip hop, has announced a pop-up and art installation in partnership with Adidas Originals, coming to NYE August 9 – 12 at Bleeker Trading, located at 96 Christopher Street.

The pop-up coincides with the group’s return to co-headline the Hip Hop 50 Live Concert on August 11. The pop-up will give fans access to merch from Barriers Worldwide and the Crate NY and coolers in partnership with Igloo and other Run DMC novelty merch items.

The pop-up will be open to the public August 10 – 12 from 11 am – 7 pm with music from well-known hip-hop DJ Skratchbastid and appearances from Reverend Run and DMC.

Run DMC will co-headline the Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium along with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and more on August 11 – the 50th anniversary of the genre. A Queens of Hip Hop set will feature Remy Ma, Lil Kim, Trina, Eve and more. Melle Mel, Kurtis Blow, Common, Fat Joe, Slick Rick, and many more are scheduled to perform.

Hip Hop, 50 Live at Yankee Stadium, is co-produced by Mass Appeal, Live Nation, and the New York Yankees.