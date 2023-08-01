The Museum of Broadcast Communications Announces The Radio Hall of Fame Inductees For 2023

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Museum of Broadcast Communications announced eight new inductees who will join the Radio Hall of Fame for 2023.

The inductees for 2023 are: John DeBella, Gerry House, Deborah Parenti, Bob Rivers, Pat St. John, Shadoe Stevens, Nina Totenberg, and Charles Warfield.

The class of 2023 will be honored at the Radio Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Thursday, November 2nd, at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.

Current Hall of Fame member Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, who was inducted last year, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the gala event this year.

“My congratulations to our newest inductees. I’m thrilled to see each individual receive this recognition from the industry they’ve devoted their professional lives to. My thanks to the members of the 2023 Nominating Committee for their tireless work and contributions, as well as to the hundreds of industry members who took time to vote,” stated Kraig T. Kitchin, Co-Chair of the Radio Hall of Fame.

“On behalf of the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee, we are proud to induct eight individuals into the Radio Hall of Fame who have made an indelible impact upon the industry. It is a pleasure to honor the careers of these individuals who quite simply define excellence in the industry and have earned the right to be called a Hall of Famer. Congratulations!” added Dennis Green, Co-Chair of the Radio Hall of Fame.