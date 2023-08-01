Live Nation-Hewitt Silva Teams Up With Musically Fed At The Iconic Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Concert promoter Live Nation-Hewitt Silva and Musically Fed announced a new partnership that will seek to ensure that unused catering for LNHS events at the Hollywood Bowl is repurposed to help allieviate hunger in the Greater Los Angeles region.

As part of the initiative, Musically Fed will repurpose food prepared by Tada! Events, turning unused food into a lifeline for thos in need. Meals created from the repurposed food will be distributed to outlets across the Los Angeles area, including The Midnight Mission, the Los Angeles Mission, domestic violence shelters, and others.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Musically Fed in the fight against hunger,” says Bill Silva (Promoter, Live Nation-Hewitt Silva). “Working with them gives us another opportunity to support our local community by relocating all unused food from our backstage catering pantry to community shelters and kitchens.”

“We are grateful for our partnership with Musically Fed which will allow us to help our local community while reducing waste and furthering backstage sustainability efforts,” added Tada! Events’ Jeremy Hilliard.

Founded in 2016, Musically Fed identifies the opportunities, procures the resources, and coordinates all aspects of food handling, transport, and distribution, making it easy for promoters and performers to leave each city they visit with a lasting positive impact.

