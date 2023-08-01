Jawbreaker Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following their scheduled performances Bumbershoot and the inaugural edition of the 1234Fest in September, punk rock icons Jawbreaker announced plans for a North American tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the eight-city tour officially kicks off at The Van Buren in Phoenix on September 12th, with dates scheduled through the rest of the month before the run concludes at the House of Blues in Orlando on Sept. 25th.

In addition, the tour will stop in markets such as Austin (Emo’s), Boston (MGM Music Hall) and Dallas (The Echo Lounge & Music Hall.)

For the tour, Jawbreaker will be supported by the California-based rock bands Joyce Manor and Grumpster.

Presales for the tour started on August 1st with the general onsale beginning August 4th.

JAWBREAKER 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sun Sept 3 – Bumbershoot Festival

Sat Sept 9 — Denver, CO – 1234Fest @ The JunkYard

Tue Sep 12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Thu Sep 14 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sat Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Tue Sep 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Sep 20 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Fri Sep 22 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Sept 23 – Camden, NJ – 1234Fest @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Mon Sep 25 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues