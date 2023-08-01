Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne To Receive The Bobby “Blue” Blank Lifetime Achievement Award From The Jus’ Blues Music Foundation

TUNICA, Miss. (CelebrityAccess) — Blues music icon Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne has been selected as the 2023 recipient of the Jus’ Blues Music Foundation’s Bobby “Blue” Bland Lifetime Achievement Award.

With a career that spans more than 6 decades, Wayne is known for his distinctive piano style and is a member of the Boogie-Woogie Piano Hall of Fame. He has also been recognized with two consecutive Living Blues Magazine Awards and a JUNO Award and is a multiple Maple Blues Award winner – and the best dressed Bluesman in Canada.

Wayne will be presented with the award, named for legendary blues singer Bobby “Blue” Bland, at both a VIP Honoree Reception on August 2nd and at the Jus’ Blues Music Awards “Night of the Living Legends” on August 3rd, held at the Bluesville Music Hall in Tunica, Mississippi.

“Life is a mystery and full of surprises and this Lifetime Achievement Award is surely a surprise,” said Wayne. “I am very honored to be receiving it.”