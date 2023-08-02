30th Anniversary Show Announced For Celine Dion Album ‘D’Eux’

QUEBEC CITY (CelebrityAccess) – A show will be held on September 3 in the Agora of the Port of Quebec in Quebec City to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Celine Dion’s famous album, D’Eux, which is the best-selling French-language album in the history of music.

The album, released in 1995, was written and produced by Jean-Jacques Goldman and was a milestone in Dion’s career. It included the songs “Pour que tu m’aime encore”, “Je sais pas” and “Destin”.

Several Francophone artists, including Isabelle Boulay, Corneille, Roch Voisine, Mario Pelchat, Chimène Badi and Axelle Red, will participate in the show.

Dion announced back in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS) in a video posted to her social media account. In it, she describes her battle with the disease, which she said has caused severe and uncontrollable muscle spasms, which forced her to postpone her Spring 2023 tour.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she shared at the time.

Johns Hopkins Medicine describes SPS as a rare condition affecting only about one or two million people. It goes on to say that SPS can cause a range of symptoms that can vary from person to person, including muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and heightened sensitivity to stimuli, which can set off muscle spasms.

Scott Price – Dion’s musical director, will provide the artistic direction for the anniversary show since 2015. He will be accompanied by a team of musicians who follow the artist on tour and in Las Vegas.

The event will be broadcast in Quebec on TVA and in France on the channels of the M6 group. Tickets will go on sale Friday (August 4). As of press time, no word on if Dion will attend the anniversary show.