Hard Impact Music Signs Producer Chris Clancy For Management

ORLANDO, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Hard Impact Music has signed critically acclaimed producer, singer and songwriter Chris Clancy to their roster for management.

“I worked with Chris on numerous projects and, more recently, on the new Kataklysm album Goliath. He took the project on and did an incredible job on what I would say is one of the best-produced albums of 2023. Reviews are just stunning on his work. After working with Chris on several of these projects, including the Invictus album, which he wrote with me, we decided to partner up on management and give Chris a bigger reach. He’s a hidden gem that’s about to be massively discovered. I look forward to helping him spread his wings,” says Maurizio Iacono, Hard Impact Music.

Clancy is widely recognized as the vocalist for Roadrunner Records band Mutiny Within. He has worked with an impressive roster of artists from all over the world. Working primarily in metal and rock, he has made a name for himself as a performer, songwriter, mixer and producer.

Clancy has been fortunate to learn from the biggest and best names in the genre; Colin Richardson (Slipknot) and Andy Sneap ( Megadeth). With over 20 years of experience in the industry working with some of the biggest artists in the genre (Machine Head, Kataklysm, Evile, Overkill, Possessed) his work speaks for itself.

A fully rounded musician, Clancy is able to assist with writing parts for any instrument while keeping focus on the bigger picture and even writing entire songs when required. Studying under world famous vocal coach Melissa Cross, Clancy can help a vocalist bring a song to life and guide a performance with advice on technique and delivery.

Clancy has worked with artists such as Machine Head, Evile, Kill The Lights, Kataklysm, Possessed, Death Angel, Ex Deo, Those Damn Crows, Massive Wagons, Angel Vivaldi, DD Verni, Overkill and more. He has worked with many record labels including Roadrunner Records, Nuclear Blast, Fearless Records, Sharptone Records, Napalm Records and

Earache Records.

Hard Impact Music Management started in 2008 in Chicago, Illinois by two seasoned veterans of the music industry and it specializes in hard and heavy music. Iacono, started as the bass player of veteran and world known extreme metal act Kataklysm, has toured the world since the age of 19 and has successfully self managed Kataklysm for most of its career.

Iacono’s partner and good friend Steph Mellul formed Brave Concerts International in Montreal, in the 90’s. Within only a few years, Mellul’s hard and dedicated work ethic gained him much praise and respect. Brave concerts is until this day the leading booking company for metal music in Quebec.

Having relocated to USA , Mellul runs the office out of Los Angeles and Maurizio remains in Orlando, the two bring experience and inside information from the booking process, to the touring strategics, to album negotiations and marketing.