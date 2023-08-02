Cher Strikes A Catalog Deal With Iconic Artists Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe Award-winning actor and recording artist Cher has signed a catalog deal with Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group.

The deal will see Iconic Artists acquire and develop a range of music assets from across Cher’s lengthy and diverse career.

With a career that spans more than 7 decades, Cher is one of the leading female artists in modern history with an impressive repertoire of Billboard 100 singles. Her hits include “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves,” to “If I Could Turn Back Time,” and “Believe,”

“I’ve known Irving (Azoff) for 50 years. I am thrilled to still be friends and pleased to have Iconic on board to represent my past work in entertainment from music, tv and film. While I’m still working away, it’s good to have a long-time friend to honor and market what I’ve already accomplished these last decades,” Cher stated.

“I’ve been fortunate to count Cher and her sister Georganne as friends from my absolute early days arriving in LA where we all chased our dreams. Over the past six decades, Cher has transcended boundaries, reached the pinnacle in music, TV, and film, and became a global superstar. We are proud to work with the one and only Cher to extend her legacy and promote her talent to future generations,” added Iring Azoff.

The acquisition of a stake in Cher’s catalog follows other recent acquisitions by Iconic of long-established artists such as Dean Martin, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Nat King Cole, Linda Ronstadt, and Joe Cocker.

Iconic launched in January 2020 with the acquisition of a controlling interest in the catalog of The Beach Boys.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.