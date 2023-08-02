Kenny McGoff Named Head of Creative At Kobalt UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) –Music publisher Kobalt announced the promotion of Kenny McGoff to the post of Head Of Creative UK.

In his new role at Kobalt, McGoff will be based in London and will oversee the company’s creative team in the United Kingdom.

McGoff previously led U.K. A&R for Kobalt, playing an outsized role in the signing of artists such as Venbee, Lizzie McAlpine, Gerry Cinnamon, Bakar, Gabriels, JOESEF, Sophie and the Giants, among others.

McGoff’s career in music publishing began at EMI but his resume also includes stints at Sony, Ultra, and Songs, among others.

“Kenny is an exceptional A&R person, fantastic executive, and leader. His integrity, empathy, and humor are legendary. His love of writers and artists is unbound. I’m excited he has accepted this role and have no doubt that he will take the team to even greater heights,” stated Kobalt’s Global Head of Cretive, Alison Donald.

Said McGoff, “I’m very grateful to have been given this opportunity to lead the UK Creative team here at Kobalt. Since joining Kobalt, working for Alison has been a privilege, and I would like to thank her for bringing me into the company and now giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank Jeannette and Laurent for all their support and leadership throughout my time here. I look forward to the future alongside them and the Kobalt family.”