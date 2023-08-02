Sam Voisin Named President And COO At Notes Live

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (CelebrityAccess) – The independent live hospitality and live entertainment company Notes Live announced the appointment of industry veteran Sam Voisin as President & Chief Operating Officer.

As President & COO of Notes Live, Voisin will focus on establishing and maintaining relationships with venue managers and industry partners and oversee the company’s operation across multiple markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sam Voisin as our President & COO,” said JW Roth, Founder of Notes Live. “His industry expertise and strategic vision will play a vital role given how fast our young company is growing and how much excitement we’re seeing in the communities we’re bringing live entertainment to. As we prepare to open even more new venues in cities around the country, I know Voisin’s experience and relationships will prove invaluable to Notes Live’s continued expansion.”

Voisin brings almost three decades of experience to his new role at Notes Live, serving formerly as the Regional Vice President for SMG (now ASM Global) with oversight of 15 entertainment and meeting facilities, 7 Cultural Tenants, and a team of 1,000 members.

A graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Voisin is an Honorary State Senator of Louisiana and a Past President of the International Venue Management School.

“I am excited to join Notes Live and contribute to its rapid growth in the live-entertainment industry,” said Voisin. “With a focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences, we will bring world-class entertainment to audiences across North America.”