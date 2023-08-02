Wasserman Music Announces Four Key Agent Hires – Expanding Footprint in Pop, Rock, Indie & Dance/Electronic

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Rapidly expanding talent agency Wasserman Music today announced the addition of four key hires to its global team of entrepreneurial agents and long-term career strategists, welcoming respected industry names Andrew Buck, Shanae Dennis, Andrew Morgan, and Ryan Soroka.

The strategic hires collectively bring a wealth of industry experience and genre-spanning additions to Wasserman Music’s extensive roster of major artists and emerging talent, further expanding the company’s sizable footprint in the Pop, Rock, Indie, Latin, and Dance/Electronic spaces and bolstering its leadership in creative and dynamic talent representation for live performance, touring, brand partnerships, and more.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this outstanding group of respected agents and industry movers to the Wasserman Music family,” said Wasserman Music EVP & Managing Executive Lee Anderson. “What sets us apart is our passion for ensuring the long-term success of our clients and our genuine love and respect for the art they create. We see those qualities reflected in each of these new team members, and we’re excited to have them join our ranks – both for their proven abilities and for the way they complement our unique culture.”

Andrew Buck joins as New York-based VP after 20 years at APA, bringing with him a robust roster of established names and hot up-and-comers in the rock space, including Judas Priest, Skillet, and Badflower.

joins as New York-based after 20 years at APA, bringing with him a robust roster of established names and hot up-and-comers in the rock space, including Judas Priest, Skillet, and Badflower. Shanae Dennis joins as London-based Agent after building an independent roster of primarily African electronic music artists, including Amapiano pioneer Mr JazziQ, Producer/DJs Mellow & Sleazy, and top UK Amapiano/Afro House DJ Nicky Summers.

joins as London-based after building an independent roster of primarily African electronic music artists, including Amapiano pioneer Mr JazziQ, Producer/DJs Mellow & Sleazy, and top UK Amapiano/Afro House DJ Nicky Summers. Andrew Morgan joins as Los Angeles-based Agent following a five-year run at Ground Control Touring and a decade at the Billions Corporation. Morgan brings with him a roster of some of the biggest names in indie rock and hit podcasts, including Angel Olsen, MJ Lenderman, Bully, Mount Eerie, Ichiko Aoba, Skullcrusher, Song Exploder, Sunset Rubdown, Wednesday, and Welcome to Night Vale.

joins as Los Angeles-based following a five-year run at Ground Control Touring and a decade at the Billions Corporation. Morgan brings with him a roster of some of the biggest names in indie rock and hit podcasts, including Angel Olsen, MJ Lenderman, Bully, Mount Eerie, Ichiko Aoba, Skullcrusher, Song Exploder, Sunset Rubdown, Wednesday, and Welcome to Night Vale. Ryan Soroka joins as NYC-based Agent after seven years at UTA with a deep roster of hotly-tipped artists spanning multiple genres, including The Aces, REIK, ONE OK ROCK, Beach Weather, LÉON, Boys Like Girls, Cimafunk, Jesse & Joy, Our Last Night, Josiah and the Bonnevilles, and David Garibaldi.

Congrats!!