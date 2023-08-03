88rising Announces An Expanded Corporate Partnership With Honda

PASADENA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — 88rising, the management, branding and media company focused on Asian artists, announced an expanded partnership with Honda for a series of new activations at live music events in the U.S.

The partnership kicks off at the 88rising Head in the Clouds Music and Arts Festival Aug. 5-6 in Pasadena, California, where Honda will sponsor the “Honda Double Happiness” stage lineup of Stephanie Poetri, Spence Lee, Lyn Lapid, Phum Viphurit, Eyedress, Grentperez and Akini Jing.

Additionally, as the festival’s official automotive partner, Honda will stage the “88 Type R Honda Customs Shop” festival activation featuring a 2000 Civic Si project car and the all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R.

The custom car activation is inspired by late 90’s to early 00’s of the Asian car culture scene and will be backed with an exclusive merch shop that will showcase the new Honda X 88rising limited-edition apparel collection which will be available at Head in the Clouds and online at 88nightmarket.com – 88rising’s official store.

Honda’s collaboration with 88rising began in 2022 with the launch of the automaker’s HR-V compact SUV. Honda and 88rising also released a docu-series featuring 88rising Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI, Indonesian rapper Warren Hue and Chinese-American independent artist mxmtoon.

“Honda’s support of music and young breakthrough artists spans more than two decades, and our partnership with 88rising will give voice to their stories of imagination and determination,” said Phillip Lee, media department lead, Honda Marketing. “88rising elevates and empowers Asian artists and Honda is proud to provide a platform to help support their dreams and advance their careers.”

“88rising’s mission is to celebrate Asian creatives,” added Jason Ve, senior vice president of brand partnerships, 88rising. “We’re appreciative of our partnership with Honda, as it puts a spotlight on the most exciting artists and allows us to share their stories with the world.”