Primary Wave Partners With Sun Records For Sun Diner Expansion

GATLINBURG (CelebrityAccess) — Music publisher Primary Wave is teaming up with Sun Records, and TC Restaurant Group for a new partnership that includes an expansion of Nashville’s famed Sun Diner brand.

The diner brand, which was inspired by the iconic Sun Records, the label home to artists such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, has been a fixture of Nashville’s food scene for years.

The new Sun Diner location, which will open in Gatlinburg, will offer an identical menu to the restaurant’s existing store in Nashville.

“We are beyond excited to begin expanding the footprint of Sun Diner, and there’s no better place for the second location than this landmark site on Gatlinburg’s downtown Parkway.” He goes on, “Finding such a phenomenal location was several years in the making, and it’s a perfect place to pay homage to Sun Records and the birth of Rock & Roll,” stated TC Restaurant Group’s VP, Business Development, Brice Hall.

“After acquiring the rights to the historic Sun Records many years ago, we inherited an amazing sound partnership with one of the best in the restaurant and operation business through TC Restaurants Group. Working very closely with Brice and his team since the beginning has been a seamless process where we are fully aligned on vision and direction. We couldn’t be more excited to bring get additional Sun Diner’s up and running for all of America to enjoy and experience,” added Primary Wave’s Chief Branding Officer Jeffrey Straughn.