The 2023 Inductees Announced For The Personal Managers Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Eight prominent show business managers have been announced as the latest inductees to the Personal Managers Hall of Fame. These managers have played pivotal roles in shaping the careers in a wide range of artists, including Nirvana, Laura Branigan, Cat Stevens, Steve Earle, Billy Gardell, The Allman Brothers, Robert Goulet, Bad Company, Richard Moll, Christina Ricci, Joe Walsh, Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Bob Thornton, Bonnie Raitt, and many others.

The induction ceremony, presented by the National Conference of Personal Managers (NCOPM), is scheduled to take place on October 25, 2023, at the prestigious Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The 2023 Hall of Fame inductees include Phil Brock, CEO of Studio Talent Group, who has represented actors in various mediums for over 25 years. Chris DiPetta, a veteran talent manager and television producer, and owner of Atlanta’s renowned comedy club, The Punchline, is being recognized for his dedicated work with actor and comedian Billy Gardell.

Danny Goldberg, who has been a prominent figure in the music industry since the late 1960s, is being honored for his work as a personal manager, record company president, publicist, and journalist, with notable clients like Steve Earle, The Waterboys, and Martha Wainwright.

Vera Goulet is being recognized posthumously for her three-decade-long management of her late-husband, Robert Goulet, the Grammy award-winning recording artist, actor, and entertainer. She has continued to preserve his legacy through unreleased recordings, autobiography, and poetry.

The late Shirley Grant, who guided the careers of prominent figures such as The Jonas Brothers, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Christina Ricci, and Broadway stars Alex Boniello and Michael Lee Brown, will also be honored posthumously.

Susan Joseph, a personal manager, concert promoter, and branding consultant, whose clients have achieved remarkable sales records worldwide, will be celebrated for her contributions to the industry, which include clients like songwriter Diane Warren, actress Nell Carter, Laura Branigan, and Golden Globe-winning actress Pia Zadora.

George Shapiro, who championed comedy and guided the careers of comedians such as Carl Reiner, Andy Kaufman, and many others, is being recognized posthumously for his significant contributions.

David Spero, a pioneer in 1970s rock-radio, and a music manager for artists like Bad Company, Billy Bob Thornton, Yusuf Islam/Cat Stevens, Joe Walsh, and more, will also be inducted.

“The Personal Managers Hall of Fame celebrates illustrious careers in entertainment, music, sports, and talent management,” said NCOPM National President Clinton Ford Billups Jr. “The 2023 inductees reflect the contributions, ethics, and history of personal management that the Hall of Fame acknowledges and honors.”

These 2023 inductees will join the ranks of 50 current Hall of Fame members, including legends such as Sid Bernstein, Bernie Brillstein, Brian Epstein, Ken Kragen, Doc McGhee, Patricia McQueeney, Dolores Robinson, Jack Rollins, David Sonenberg, and others. The inductees are nominated nationwide by the personal management community and selected by the National Board of Officers of the National Conference of Personal Managers, the oldest trade association dedicated to advancing personal managers and their clients.