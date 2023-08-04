Maria Becerra Signs With Warner Chappell Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — One of Latin music’s rising stars, Maria Becerra, has signed an exclusive administration deal with Warner’s music publishing division, Warner Chappell Music.

The deal follows Becerra signing with the Warner Music affiliated 300 Entertainment.

“Thanks to the entire Warner Chappell team for 100% trusting and empowering me and my team. I’m so thrilled and happy to officially be joining the family and continuing to grow! And a huge shoutout to my managers Jose Levy, Natanael Real, and Armando Lozano for believing in me; my creative director Julian Levy; my music producer Xross; and everyone, for always supporting my music vision and making me trust myself even more,” Maria Becerra stated.

“Maria is an artist in every sense of the word. Her skill as a songwriter, unmistakable voice, and confidence to create art that is authentic to her is why she has quickly become a global superstar. It’s only the beginning for La Nena de Argentina, and we’re very excited to work together as she continues to challenge what’s possible in Latin music,” added Lazaro Hernandez, VP of A&R, U.S. Latin & Latin America, WCM.

A rising star in the Latin music world, Becerra at just 23 years old, has already garnered more than 26 million listeners on Spotify and has become one of the most listened to female Latin artists globally. She took home the Visionary Award at Billboard’s inaugural Latin Women in Music gala and was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 Latin GRAMMY Awards, among other accomplishments.