Female-Fronted Rock Group Eva Under Fire Announces Deluxe Edition Of ‘Love, Drugs & Misery’

DETROIT, MI (CelebrityAccess) – Emerging Detroit-based and female-fronted rock band Eva Under Fire will celebrate the first anniversary of their critically acclaimed debut full-length album Love, Drugs & Misery with news of a deluxe edition due September 22 via Better Noise Music.

The original album, which features tracks with guest performances from Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Jonathan Dörr (formerly of Ego Kill Talent) and From Ashes To New, now gets the deluxe treatment with ten bonus tracks, including a cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”; two acoustic tracks; four Noise Machine-remixed tracks; two reimagined tracks featuring country rocker Cory Marks; and more. See the complete track listing below.

Today (August 4), the band released a track from the deluxe edition – a new version of their passionate single “Unstoppable,” which has received a country flair courtesy of breakout country rockstar Marks. It will be serviced to radio and follows their latest official radio single, “Blow (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills),” which peaked at No. 11 on the Active Rock charts—combining Marks’ soulful twang with Eva Under Fire vocalist Eva Marie’s entrancing melodic-yet-heavy rock vocals. Listen to “Unstoppable (Feat. Cory Marks)” streaming across all platforms HERE.

“I’m a hopeless romantic, so I wrote “Unstoppable” about my parents’ high school love story,” shares Eva Marie. “My dad used to steal his sister’s Corvette while she was at work and pick my mom up for joy rides. For me, this song honors my rebellious roots; a classic outlaw story that fits just as easily in a rock song as it could in a country song, and you can hear that in the way we recorded the original version, the swing between rock and country is undeniable. I feel the attitude and the swagger every time we play it live, and now having Cory Marks add his vocals to the track really feels like it brings the song home; it makes the perfect vibe for ‘Unstoppable!’”

“I was thrilled that Eva Under Fire asked me to feature on their song ‘Unstoppable,’ states Marks. “It’s a rockin’ tune with a bit of a country groove and story. It’s like a rock n roll, Bonnie and Clyde, underdogs ready to burn it up, and I dig that!”

Eva Under Fire has substantially expanded its fanbase following Eva Marie’s featured appearance in the horror-thriller The Retaliators (Better Noise Films) and the inclusion of their single “Blow (ft. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills),” which garnered over 8 million streams globally. Previously, the album’s single “Heroin(e)” was spotlighted in the soundtrack for the 2020 film Sno Babies (Better Noise Films), which saw astonishing results and to date has over 26 million streams.

The band is currently on tour in the US with Pop Evil throughout August 17 and will be seen throughout fall on jaunts with Finger Eleven, Josey Scott’s Saliva and Taproot, and a few headlining shows.

EVA ON FIRE TOUR DATES:

8/11 Battle Creek, MI – The Music Factory

8/12 Evart, MI – Rock 4 Vets

8/13 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

8/15 East Moline, IL – Rust Belt *

8/17 Ottumwa, IA – Bridge View Center *

9/1 Madison, WI – Majestic Theater

9/3 Moline, IL – Rust Belt &

9/6 Wyandotte, MI – District 142 &

9/8 Angola, IN – The Eclectic Room ^

9/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest

9/12 Ashwaubenon, WI – EPIC Event Center &

9/14 Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live &

9/30 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop # SOLD OUT

10/1 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop # SOLD OUT

11/3 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s #

11/4 New York, NY – Gramercy Theater #

11/17 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation @ The Intersection #

11/18 Angola, IN – The Eclectic Room #

* with Pop Evil

& with Finger Eleven

^ with Josey Scott’s Saliva

# with Taproot