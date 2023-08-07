Aaron Lewis’ ‘Am I The Only One’ Certified Gold As New Staind Single Sits At No. 1

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – STAIND frontman turned best-selling country artist Aaron Lewis made headlines in the summer of 2021 when his single drop, “Am I The Only One” (The Valory Music Co.), debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Chart.

The response from the single, which is now a fan-favorite, has earned Lewis an RIAA-certified Gold-selling single. Last week in Nashville, the singer/songwriter was presented with a plaque commemorating half a million in sales.

In addition, Lewis and his fellow Staind bandmates have notched their first No. 1 hit in over a decade with the first single from their upcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen, due in September. The track “Lowest In Me” recently reached the top spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Lewis is no stranger to chart-topping records. In January 2022, Lewis’ latest solo release, Frayed at Both Ends, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Country Chart based on physical sales and digital downloads. It was the top-selling album in America upon its release. Two other solo releases, Town Line and Sinner, debuted in the top spot on the Billboard Country Album chart.

Lewis, a known “road dog,” is currently on the road with Staind and Godsmack in support of the band’s upcoming release. He traveled on his countrywide solo on his American Patriot Acoustic tour before hitting the road on the current trek. Not one to slow down, Lewis will roll right back out on the road after the Staind tour concludes to finish up with his solo outing.

As if being a part of two different national tours isn’t enough, Lewis is currently making time for in-studio work, making progress on a new acoustic solo effort.