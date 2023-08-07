Sabina Linke And The EVVC Part Ways After Six Months

LONDON, UK (VIP-Booking) – In a surprising turn of events, the European Association of Event Centers (EVVC) and Sabina Linke have decided to part ways just six months after she assumed the position of the new CEO in February 2023.

Both parties confirmed that the decision was made in the “best mutual agreement.”

According to EVVC President Ilona Jarabek, the separation was due to differing visions regarding the organization’s future strategic direction. Despite the separation, Jarabek expressed her good wishes for Linke’s personal and professional future, acknowledging the valuable contributions she made to the association. Jarabek reassured that EVVC and its headquarters are well-prepared for the road ahead, even after Linke’s departure.

Currently, the events industry faces significant challenges, including sustainability, a shortage of skilled personnel, and general price increases. Jarabek emphasized that EVVC`s ongoing mission is to elevate the events sector as a crucial economic factor and intends to maintain close dialogue with policymakers and business partners, both domestically and on the international stage.

Jarabek reiterated that the EVVC’s headquarters will continue to serve as an agile service point and a reliable partner for its members. The association is eager to fill the vacant CEO position promptly, ensuring a seamless transition of leadership.

As EVVC moves forward, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to tackling the pressing issues affecting the events industry and promoting its vital role in the global economy.