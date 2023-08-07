NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – With the release of her highly anticipated album only a month away, Grand Ole Opry member Ashley McBryde announces The Devil I Know Tour Presented by Ariat.

The tour boasts 30 dates, including a return to the UK next January. Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 11) at 10 am local time. The TRYBE presale will begin tomorrow (August 8) at 10 am local time. Pre-add/pre-save The Devil I Know, available September 8 via Warner Music Nashville.

As a longtime fan of Ariat, McBryde and the brand have partnered officially since 2018. “It has been exciting to watch Ashley’s career grow over the past five years, and we couldn’t be more proud to support her headlining tour,” said Susan Alcala, Vice President (VP) of Partnership Marketing at Ariat.

McBryde released “Cool Little Bars,” a song she wrote with Lainey Wilson and Trick Savage, that pays tribute to the dive bars, holes in the wall and locals-only establishments that shaped the early days of her career.

The Devil I Know Tour Dates

Oct. 7 Saenger Theatre* Mobile, AL

Oct. 15 Robinson Center Performance Hall^ Little Rock, AR

Oct. 20 John T. Floores Country Store* Helotes, TX

Oct. 21 Buffalo Run Casino & Resort – Peoria Showplace Miami, OK

Oct. 27 Uptown Theater* Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 28 Crystal Grand Music Theatre* Wisconsin Dells, WI

Nov. 2 Jannus Live~ St. Petersburg, FL

Nov. 3 UGA John Hunt Conference Center~ Tifton, GA

Nov. 4 Anderson Music Hall~ Hiawassee, GA

Nov. 10 Alabama Theatre^ Birmingham, AL

Nov. 11 Orpheum Theatre^ Memphis, TN

Nov. 12 Ellis Theatre Philadelphia, MS

Nov. 30 Stage AE* Pittsburgh, PA

Dec. 1 Danforth Music Hall+ Toronto, ON

Dec. 2 The Andrew J Brady Music Center+ Cincinnati, OH

Dec. 8 Webster Hall+ New York, NY

Dec. 9 Orpheum Theatre+ Boston, MA

Dec. 10 Keswick Theatre+ Glenside, PA

Dec. 14 Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences# Charleston, WV

Dec. 15 The Fillmore Charlotte# Charlotte, NC

Dec. 16 Rams Head Live# Baltimore, MD

Jan. 17 O2 Guildhall= Southampton, UK

Jan. 19 O2 Academy= Bristol, UK

Jan. 20 Eventim Apollo= London, UK

Jan. 21 O2 Institute= Birmingham, UK

Jan. 23 Albert Hall= Manchester, UK

Jan. 24 Barrowlands= Glasgow, UK

Jan. 25 Barrowlands= Glasgow, UK

Jan. 27 Waterfront Auditorium= Belfast, UK

Jan. 28 3Olympia Theatre= Dublin, Ireland

Support:

* Kasey Tyndall

^ JD Clayton

~ Zach Top

+ Bella White

# Will Jones

= Corey Kent + Harper O’Neill

Previously Announced 2023 Tour Dates

Aug. 11 Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA

Aug. 12 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA

Aug. 17 Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds Escanaba, MI

Aug. 18 Effingham Performance Center Effingham, IL

Aug. 19 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO

Aug. 25 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE

Aug. 26 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO

Aug. 27 Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ

Sept. 2 Georgia Country Music Festival Marietta, GA

Sept. 5 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

Sept. 14 Washington County Fairgrounds Abingdon, VA

Sept. 19 Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK

Sept. 21 Germania Insurance Amphitheater Austin, TX

Sept. 24 Pilgrimage Festival 2023 Franklin, TN

Oct. 6 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA

Oct. 8 Gretna Fest 2023 Gretna, LA

Oct. 13 SHOWdown Lex Lexington, KY

Oct. 19 Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Festival 2023 Fort Worth, TX

The Devil I Know Track List:

1. Made For This (Ashley McBryde and Travis Meadows)

2. Coldest Beer in Town (Ashley McBryde, Autumn McEntire and Nicolette Hayford)

3. Light On In The Kitchen (Ashley McBryde, Jessi Alexander and Connie Harrington)

4. Women Ain’t Whiskey (Ashley McBryde, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite and Chris LaCorte)

5. Learned To Lie (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford and Sean McConnell)

6. The Devil I Know (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Stover and Bobby Pinson)

7. Single At The Same Time (Ashley McBryde, Benjy Davis and Andy Albert)

8. Cool Little Bars (Ashley McBryde, Trick Savage and Lainey Wilson)

9. Whiskey and Country Music (Ashley McBryde, John Osborne and Lee Thomas Miller)

10. Blackout Betty (Ashley McBryde, Aaron Raitiere and Nicolette Hayford)

11. 6th Of October (Ashley McBryde, Blue Foley and CJ Field)

Ariat, founded in 1993, was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes. Today, Ariat develops innovative and award-winning performance footwear and apparel for all types of demanding outdoor and work environments. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse ever.