Wacken Open Air 2024 Fully Sold Out In Just Hours

WACKEN, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the German metal festival Wacken Open Air announced that tickets for the 2024 edition of the festival are fully sold out just 4.5 hours after going on sale.

“We are absolutely speechless! Wacken Open Air 2024 is SOLD OUT!” organizers announced on Monday after passes for the 2024 edition of the festival went on sale,” festival organizers announced.

“Especially after the difficult start of the festival this summer, where a part of our metal family couldn’t celebrate with us, we really appreciate that the community stands by us and sticks together. The fact that all 85,000 tickets are gone is simply amazing! You are the best fans in the world! So we can’t wait to celebrate another superlative metal party with you next year.”

The 2024 edition of the festival will take place from July 31 to August 3rd, 2024, with a lineup that includes The Scorpions, Amon Amarth, In Extremo, Blind Guardian, Pain, and Beast Black, among others.

The news of the full sell-out follows a particularly challenging year for Wacken organizers. The festival grounds were inundated by heavy rain in the lead up to this year’s edition of the festival, leaving the grounds soaked and muddy.

Additionally, organizers were forced to limit entry to the event at the last minute to just 50,000 fans due to the weather’s impact on the festival grounds, leaving thousands of ticketholders unable to attend the event this year, including some who had traveled to the festival.

“We are very sad, but the continuing difficult weather situation, unfortunately, leaves us no other choice,” organizers said last week, announcing the capacity restrictions.