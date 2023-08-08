Daughtry Signs With Big Machine Records

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Grammy-nominated band Daughtry, featuring frontman Chris Daughtry, has signed with Big Machine Records.
News of the signing comes ahead of the release of Daughtry’s latest single, Artificial, and the launch of their upcoming “Bare Bones” acoustic tour.
The tour, which features special guest Ayron Jones, kicks off on August 9th at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, and will wrap at The Parker in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on September 27th.
“Chris Daughtry is one of the best voices in rock music, hands down,” says Big Machine Label Group Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta. “He is attacking this season of life full-on with a renewed fire and intensity to everything he touches.”
“I am so thrilled to be working with Scott and the entire Big Machine crew on this next record and beyond,” shares Daughtry frontman Chris Daughtry. “It’s very refreshing and exciting to have a team behind me that fully believes and supports my vision.”
Daughtry: Bare Bones Tour Dates:
Wednesday, August 9, 2023 | Carmel, IN | The Center for the Performing Arts
Friday, August 11, 2023 | Des Plaines, IL | Rivers Casino Des Plaines
Saturday, August 12, 2023 | Detroit, MI | MotorCity Casino
Tuesday, August 15, 2023 | Warren, OH | Packard Music Hall
Wednesday, August 16, 2023 | Pittsburgh, PA | Palace Theatre
Friday, August 18, 2023 | Atlantic City, NJ | Sound Waves at Hard Rock Casino
Tuesday, August 22, 2023 | Huntington, NY | The Paramount
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Center for the Arts
Friday, August 25, 2023 | Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center
Saturday, August 26, 2023 | Mashantucket, CT | The Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods
Monday, August 28, 2023 | Rutland, VT | The Paramount Theatre
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 | Lexington, KY | Lexington Opera House
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 | Kalispell, MT | Wachholz College Center
Thursday, September 7, 2023 | Spokane, WA | Bing Crosby Theater
Saturday, September 9, 2023 | Edmonds, WA | Edmonds Center for the Arts
Sunday, September 10, 2023 | Jacksonville, OR | Britt Music & Arts Festival
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 | Eugene, OR | Silva Concert Hall
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 | Modesto, CA | Gallo Center for the Arts
Friday, September 15, 2023 | Santa Rosa, CA | Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
Sunday, September 17, 2023 | Ojai, CA | Libbey Bowl
Wednesday, September 20, 202 | Temecula, CA | South Coast Winery
Thursday, September 21, 2023 | Tucson, AZ | Fox Tucson Theatre
Saturday, September 23, 2023 | Arlington, TX | Arlington Music Hall
Sunday, September 24, 2023 | Austin, TX | Paramount Theatre
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 | Clearwater, FL | Capitol Theatre
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | The Parker