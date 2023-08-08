Daughtry Signs With Big Machine Records

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Grammy-nominated band Daughtry, featuring frontman Chris Daughtry, has signed with Big Machine Records.

News of the signing comes ahead of the release of Daughtry’s latest single, Artificial, and the launch of their upcoming “Bare Bones” acoustic tour.

The tour, which features special guest Ayron Jones, kicks off on August 9th at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, and will wrap at The Parker in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on September 27th.

“Chris Daughtry is one of the best voices in rock music, hands down,” says Big Machine Label Group Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta. “He is attacking this season of life full-on with a renewed fire and intensity to everything he touches.”

“I am so thrilled to be working with Scott and the entire Big Machine crew on this next record and beyond,” shares Daughtry frontman Chris Daughtry. “It’s very refreshing and exciting to have a team behind me that fully believes and supports my vision.”

Daughtry: Bare Bones Tour Dates:

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 | Carmel, IN | The Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, August 11, 2023 | Des Plaines, IL | Rivers Casino Des Plaines

Saturday, August 12, 2023 | Detroit, MI | MotorCity Casino

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 | Warren, OH | Packard Music Hall

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 | Pittsburgh, PA | Palace Theatre

Friday, August 18, 2023 | Atlantic City, NJ | Sound Waves at Hard Rock Casino

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 | Huntington, NY | The Paramount

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Center for the Arts

Friday, August 25, 2023 | Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center

Saturday, August 26, 2023 | Mashantucket, CT | The Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods

Monday, August 28, 2023 | Rutland, VT | The Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 | Lexington, KY | Lexington Opera House

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 | Kalispell, MT | Wachholz College Center

Thursday, September 7, 2023 | Spokane, WA | Bing Crosby Theater

Saturday, September 9, 2023 | Edmonds, WA | Edmonds Center for the Arts

Sunday, September 10, 2023 | Jacksonville, OR | Britt Music & Arts Festival

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 | Eugene, OR | Silva Concert Hall

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 | Modesto, CA | Gallo Center for the Arts

Friday, September 15, 2023 | Santa Rosa, CA | Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Sunday, September 17, 2023 | Ojai, CA | Libbey Bowl

Wednesday, September 20, 202 | Temecula, CA | South Coast Winery

Thursday, September 21, 2023 | Tucson, AZ | Fox Tucson Theatre

Saturday, September 23, 2023 | Arlington, TX | Arlington Music Hall

Sunday, September 24, 2023 | Austin, TX | Paramount Theatre

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 | Clearwater, FL | Capitol Theatre

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | The Parker