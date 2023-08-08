OVG Hospitality Signs An Exclusive Concession Deal With The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury

PHOENIX, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury announced an extensive new partnership with Oak View Group’s (OVG) food and beverage division, OVG Hospitality too become the exclusive food and beverage provider for all Suns and Mercury games, as well as concerts and live events at the Footprint Center.

As the exclusive food and beverage provider, OVG Hospitality will service food and beverage in all clubs, suites and concessions throughout the lower and upper concourses of the arena, as well as providing new technology to speed lines and expanded menus that will roll out this year.

The partnership is the first in the sports and entertainment industry to feature OVG Hospitality’s newly acquired luxury hospitality and catering company, Rhubarb Hospitality Collection (RHC). RHC will create custom menus for the teams, including specialized beverages as fans enter the arena and customized food offerings from local chefs, as well an expanded wine offerings.

“Our commitment is to continue to find innovative ways to invest in our community and put forth our championship mentality in everything we do, on and off the floor,” said Mat Ishbia, Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner. “From the moment fans walk through our doors, we want every part of their game-day experience to be world-class and something they can only have in Phoenix – the best basketball city in the world.”

As part of its offerings, OVG Hospitality will use locally sourced ingredients to create customized menus specific to each event, reflecting regional tastes and specialties.

“Every fan should be treated to a best-in-class experience, and that includes providing top-quality food and beverage options and unrivaled service,” added Josh Bartelstein, chief executive officer of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. “Through our partnership with OVG we are significantly raising the standards of excellence for our fans and further elevating Phoenix as the preeminent city for sports and entertainment.”