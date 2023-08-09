The Cheat Code Selected for SXSW 2024 PanelPicker: “The Cheat Code LIVE”

In an exciting turn of events, The Cheat Code has been chosen as a contender for the prestigious SXSW 2024 PanelPicker®! Our proposal, “The Cheat Code LIVE,” has been recognized as a compelling and innovative addition to the upcoming South by Southwest® Conference. We’re thrilled to share this journey with our dedicated Cheat Code community.

PanelPicker Voting Launch

The PanelPicker voting phase has officially commenced! This is an excellent opportunity for our valued supporters to cast their votes and express their opinions on the most creative, forward-thinking ideas for the 2024 event. Your active participation can make a significant impact on our chances of being selected.

Starting today, you can find our PanelPicker proposal here: PanelPicker Proposal – The Cheat Code LIVE.

Engaging the Community

As we move forward, no further alterations can be made to our proposal. However, we encourage you to utilize the “Comments” section to enhance your understanding of our proposal. Feel free to contribute new developments, additional information, or even engage in a meaningful dialogue with fellow enthusiasts.

Promote and Support

Join us in spreading the word about our PanelPicker proposal! Download our PanelPicker promotional materials, including captivating images and the official SXSW logo. These resources are perfect for sharing on your social media platforms or LinkedIn profile. When using the SXSW logo, please review the SXSW Marks license and usage guidelines available in the download.

Deadline and Next Steps

The PanelPicker voting period will conclude on Sunday, August 20th, at 11:59 PM PT. After the voting phase ends, we will take several weeks to meticulously evaluate the results alongside the assessments provided by the esteemed Staff and PanelPicker Evaluators.

Stay tuned for further updates as we progress through this exciting opportunity. Your support and engagement mean the world to us as we continue to bring you insightful and empowering content through The Cheat Code.

Thank you for being a part of our journey!

