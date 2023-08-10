Kurt Vile & The Violators, Lucero, And Beth Orton Among The Artists Announced For Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival announced the second round of artists for the event’s 2023 return.

Set for San Francisco’s, Golden Gate Park from September 29th-October 1st, the festival will see performances from Kurt Vile & The Violators, Lilly Hiatt, Nora Brown w/Stephanie Coleman, Lucero, The Travelin’ McCourys, Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, Buffalo Nichols, Beth Orton, Mighty Poplar and Carrie Rodriguez.

“As a long-time festival goer and new member of the team, I could not be more excited to get back to the park this year,” said HSB Executive Director John Caldon, who joined the organization in February. “Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is unique as it gets with its eclectic lineup of living legends and rising stars, as well as an extraordinary ability to reinvent itself while staying true to its spirit. With a fresh layout and new stages, including an intimate venue where live music will be presented for the first time ever, HSB23 promises to be a celebration of artists and community that will make your heart sing.

The artists newly added to the lineup join the previously announced performers who include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Leyla McCalla, The Church, John Doe Folk Trio, Valerie June, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, John Craigie, Neal Francis, Bahamas, and Gaby Moreno

The festival will also see some changes for 2023, including moving the stage formerly known as The Porch to to the west end of Hellman Hollow and rechristining it as the Arrow Stage. The newly revamped Arrow stage will preserve the intimate feel of The Porch, while providing additional room for artists.

Additionally, the festival will also host the brand-new Horseshoe Hill, which organizers promise will create a “cozy atmosphere” for both artists and fans.

“Horseshoe Hill was influenced by a sense of place and developed with our most beloved Bluegrass legends like Hazel Dickens, Dolly Parton and Bill Monroe in mind. We hope their legacies inform and inspire the up-and-coming artists, spoken word performers and poets who will grace this stage for years to come,” stated Avery Hellman, grandchild of Warren Hellman, the festival’s founder.