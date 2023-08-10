Live Nation Partners With Gala Music To Bring Emerging Artists To Festival Stages

Gala Music, the Web3 platform focused on developing relationships between artists and fans, is partnering with Live Nation’s OnesToWatch music discovery platform.

The partnership follows a successful collaboration at the Catbird Music Festival, where two up-and-coming artists were selected to showcase their talent on the festival’s stage.

Under the terms of the partnership, more rising stars will be afforded opportunities on major festival stages while fans can vote for their favorite emerging artists to perform at events such as Music Midtown in Atlanta, GA, and Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, MD.

How to Participate

Artist submissions open on August 10. Artists can submit videos through the Gala Music platform here: http://music.gala.com

Starting on August 16th, fans can vote for their favorite up-and-coming artists on Gala Music with the winners selected to appear at the Music Midtown and Oceans Calling Festivals to be announced on August 22nd.

“We are proud to grow our partnership with OnesToWatch to give even more artists the opportunity to share their talent on such a platform and fans the chance to actively contribute to shaping festival lineups. Through web3 technology, we pair music discovery with fan influence and artist empowerment to give everyone a more rewarding and enjoyable experience,” stated Sarah Buxton, CEO of Gala Music.

“Knowing how hard it is to find opportunities for live performances and great direct-to-consumer tools to build an audience, we are super excited to partner with Gala Music to offer emerging artists both,” added Dave O’Connor, Founder of OnesToWatch.