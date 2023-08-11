Brandon Lake Leads The Nominations For The 54th Annual Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Gospel Music Association announced the nominees for the 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards with Brandon Lake leading the pack with an impressive collection of eight nominations.

Lake was nominated for artist of the year, and earned multiple song of the year nominations for songs such as Fear Is Not My Future and Gratitude, among others.

Top female nominees include Katy Nichol, who was recognized with four nominations, including best new artist and pop/contemporary song of the year.

Nominees were announced in an artist-hosted livestream event featuring Jason Crabb, Jordan Feliz, Danny Gokey, Natalie Grant and JJ Hairston. The announcement premiered live on the GMA Dove Awards YouTube.

The final round of voting for 2023 will take place from August 17th through August 24th.

The GMA Dove Awards will take place as an in-person event at Nashville’s Allen Arena on October 17th.

“I want to congratulate this year’s wonderful list of Dove Awards nominees,” says GMA President, Jackie Patillo. “Each year, we choose a theme to represent our community and why we celebrate. Today we announced this year’s theme, Joyful Echo. Like it says in Isaiah 42:12 from The Message, ‘Make God’s glory resound, echo His praises from coast to coast.’ We expect and believe this year’s show will be a joyful echo of the love of Jesus.”

For the complete list of nominees, visit doveawards.com.