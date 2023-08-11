The Zombies Acquire Their 1960s Catalog

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Zombies announced the acquisition of their catalog of iconic 1960s recordings.

The deal, which includes singles such as “She’s Not There”, “Tell Her No”, and “Time of the Season,” as well as the ground-breaking 1968 album Odessey & Oracle, marks the first time the copyrights were completely controlled by the members of the band.

The music was acquired from Marquis Enterprises Ltd., the independent UK production company they originally signed with as teenagers in 1964 and will be controlled by Zombies Partners LLP a newly-formed Partnership entity between the four surviving original members, lead singer Colin Blunstone, keyboardist Rod Argent, bassist Chris White, and drummer Hugh Grundy, along with Helen Atkinson, the widow and Estate Trustee of late guitarist Paul Atkinson.

The recordings, merchandise and life-rights will be overseen on behalf of the band by Chris Tuthill and Cindy da Silva of The Rocks Management in New Jersey, the group’s managers for the past 10 years.

“I know we’d all like to thank [Marquis Enterprises Director] Carole [Broughton] for a fantastic stewardship. I particularly feel that in those early years, soon after the original version of the band broke up, she did a brilliant job, spreading the word abroad by tirelessly licensing and relicensing our songs – to the point where now, all these years later, our entire catalogue is streamed and enjoyed by an audience of several millions every month, all over the world – an audience still continually growing by the addition of many new young fans. It is so gratifying to feel that 60 years later our music still has relevance, and we are now in the position to own our own recordings,” stated Rod Argent.

“Together with Monika Tashman and the amazing legal team at Manatt, it’s been an absolute privilege to help bring this precious and influential catalogue into the hands of its creators. Everyone at The Rocks Management is excited to continue building a team of champions around the band and are thrilled to be part of sharing The Zombies’ body of work to countless future generations,” added Zombies co-manager Tuthill.