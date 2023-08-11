Fox To Broadcast The ACMs, Carly Pearce Announced As The Host For 2023

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — For the second year in a row, Fox has been announced as the broadcaster for the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors, with the show airing on September 28th.

The awards show, which will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, will air as a two-hour special, with Four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce returning for her third year as the award show’s host.

Along with her hosting duties, Pearce will also take the stage for a musical performance during the awards gala. Other performers announced for 2023 include Breland, Chris Janson, LAdy A, Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, Brandy Clark, Jordan Davis, The War And Treaty, Bailey Zimmerman, Emily Shackelton, Anne Wilson, and more.

“We are thrilled to be working with FOX for a second year to bring one of our industry’s favorite nights, filled with emotional tributes and unforgettable performances, to primetime television,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “The exceptional honorees and performers at the Academy of Country Music Honors show will provide an extraordinary night of non-stop entertainment for music fans all across the country and an undeniable highlight for our Country Music community this fall.”

“Bringing back this annual celebration of country music icons and all-stars promises to once again captivate FOX audiences with its exceptional performances and moving tributes,” said Allison Wallach, FOX Entertainment’s President of Unscripted Programming. “The Academy of Country Music’s talented team has outdone themselves in assembling an incredible line-up of artists to entertain and inspire country fans during what is sure to be an incredible, memorable night.”