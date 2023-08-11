Katharine McPhee Foster Drops Off The Final Two Dates Of Her Asian Tour With David Foster Amid A “Family Tragedy”

JAKARTA (CelebrityAccess) — Katharine McPhee Foster announced she was forced to drop out of the final two shows of her current Asian tour with her husband David Foster amid a “horrible tragedy” in the family.

McPhee shared the news with fans via social media, writing: “Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love Katharine.”

She did not provide any additional details about the nature of the unfortunate family situation but in a separate statement posted to her website, a rep for the duo said Foster was forced to return home after the a loss in the family.

Despite the loss of McPhee, David Foster plans to perform at the last two dates.

“Mr. Foster is making necessary adjustments to the music programme and we can assure everyone, our audiences and our sponsors, that they will be treated to an equally spectacular performance,” the statement said. “We seek everyone’s kindness and understanding at this difficult time.”

Foster and McPhee began dating in 2017 and the couple married in 2019.