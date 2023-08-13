Morgan Wallen Foundation & MLB-MLBPA YDF Donate $500K Each To Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Academy of Country Music (ACM) Male Artist of the Year Morgan Wallen, through his Morgan Wallen Foundation, along with Major League Baseball (MLB) & MLB Players Association Youth Development Foundation (MLBPA YDF) and other local funders have partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville to lead the revitalization of the historic Black baseball and softball complex, Parkwood Community Club, in north Nashville. MLB-MLBPA YDF and the Morgan Wallen Foundation have joined forces to donate $500k each, totaling $1 million invested in the project.

“I started the Morgan Wallen Foundation to support youth in two areas – sports and music. When I heard about Parkwood, right here in Nashville, I knew I wanted to help. Every child deserves a chance to play ball and be part of a team, and I truly appreciate this opportunity to be part of Parkwood’s next inning,” said Wallen. “I can’t wait to come back out here and see the park once it has been renovated.”

Wallen’s first love was baseball and he had aspirations of pursuing a baseball career until an injury halted his baseball dreams and brought him back to music. Wallen credits team sports with teaching him the values and benefits of discipline, hard work and commitment.

Serving the community’s needs since 1966, efforts to renovate the Parkwood ballfields are part of a broader mission to maintain the complex’s historical integrity and rebuild the Parkwood-Haynes-Trinity neighborhood. Led by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, contributions from the MLB-MLBPA YDF, Morgan Wallen Foundation, and many other partners support a broader $2 million-dollar fundraising goal to complete Phase 1 renovations of the complex, which entails renovation of two of the four baseball and softball fields.

The MLB-MLBPA YDF is a joint initiative by Major League Baseball and the Players Association to support efforts that focus on improving the caliber, effectiveness and availability of amateur baseball and softball programs across the United States and internationally. YDF has extensive involvement in funding field renovation projects in underserved communities to help revitalize existing baseball and softball fields, including the Roberto Clemente State Park in the Bronx and 100th Development Park at Reedbird Park in Baltimore, MD.

Located in Davidson County District 2, the Parkwood Community Club serves a predominately underserved Black/African-American population with the lowest median household income of Davidson County’s 35 Districts. Through the revitalization initiative, Habitat and its sponsoring partners aim to provide youth and families in the Parkwood neighborhood with enhanced field and recreational offerings.

“In visiting the historic fields, I instantly felt the significance of Parkwood to Nashville’s baseball and softball community,” said Jean Lee Batrus, Executive Director MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation. “These sports have the power to strengthen lives and communities. YDF is thrilled to team up with Habitat for Humanity and other partnering organizations equally passionate about empowering youth access to baseball and softball.”

“Our mission is to build homes, communities and hope by partnering with the Parkwood Board and all our funders who understand this is an important community investment; we will not only save a vital community landmark but also add quality-of-life resources to an underserved community,” said Sherry Stinson, Parkwood and Collaboration Project Lead and SVP of Brand Engagement for Habitat of Greater Nashville.

Habitat of Greater Nashville continues to seek funding for community collaboration to restore the historic baseball park, establish a proposed 59-acre Metro Park that adjoins the Parkwood Community Club ballfields, and build 26 new affordable Habitat homes in District 2.