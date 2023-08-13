MNRK Music Group Signs Former Atreyu Singer’s New Project – Dead Icarus

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Dead Icarus, the new project of former Atreyu lead vocalist and Gold-selling artist Alex Varkatzas, has officially signed a worldwide deal with MNRK Heavy, a division of MNRK Music Group – one of the largest indie music companies in the world, with recording, music publishing and management divisions operating in every primary music market.

To herald this exciting news, Dead Icarus have shared the video for the new single “Sellout.” You can watch it here.

The track is fast-paced, face-ripping metal with layered vocals and a pit-clearing breakdown. The song shows off a different side of the artist’s musical personality. It hits hard, but it’s also infused with a melody that won’t quit.

This is the first taste of new music, with a full-length project slated for Spring 2024.

MNRK’s SVP of Rock & Metal Scott Givens says, “Alex’s new project has our Heavy team excited. He has assembled an incredible project with an amazing group of musicians.”

Varkatzas says, “I am beyond excited and grateful for Dead Icarus joining the MNRK Heavy family. MNRK understands my musical vision and has provided me with free reign over all aspects of my musical journey. I cannot wait to share what has been created due to this unadulterated trust. This is the most honest, painful, angry, and optimistic music I have ever created. This is my road to redemption and the truth.”