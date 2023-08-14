Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation Names Tricia Williams Incoming President and CEO

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, a nationally-renowned non-profit dedicated to the future of music and arts education, has named current Program Director Tricia Williams as its incoming President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment is in anticipation of the close to the famed 25-year tenure of Felice Mancini (daughter of renowned composer Henry Mancini), who guided Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation (MHOF) to national prominence with her uncompromising approach to furthering music education in schools. Todd Shipley, the former Director of Arts Education for the Tennessee Department of Education will replace Williams in her previous role.

Mancini was hand-picked by MHOF’s founder Michael Kamen to help realize his vision of putting musical instruments in the hands of every student in public schools nationwide. With a budget barely reaching six figures, Mancini built MHOF into a more than $6M powerhouse, formed lasting relationships with artists, individual donors, family foundations, and corporate partners. Over her tenure, MHOF has invested more than $34M in musical instruments distributed to thousands of school music programs nationwide. Notably, Eddie and Wolfgang Van Halen, Chris Stapleton, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Keith Urban have generously supported MHOF over the years joining thousands of other donors who believe music is crucial in a child’s education. Among many honors during her tenure, in 2016, Mancini’s efforts were applauded by Americans for the Arts with their prestigious National Arts Education Award.

In her previous role as Program Director, which she’s held since 1999, Williams has supervised and implemented all aspects of the non-profit’s programming with a unique concentration in school district support services. A musician in her own right, Williams performed with the Boston Chamber Ensemble, Brookline Symphony, American Repertory Theatre, New England Brass Band, Disney Grammy Collegiate Orchestra and with former Frank Zappa guitarist Mike Keneally.

In 2017, Tricia created the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation’s Music (and Arts) Education District Support Services (MEDSS), a revolutionary assessment and consulting service that utilizes data and teacher voices leading to systemic change by removing barriers for all interested students to have access to quality and sustainable music and arts education. To date, districts have used MEDSS results to secure over $14M in new music and arts funding, hire additional teachers, implement new programs, provide instruments, classroom supplies, teacher professional development, and numerous other materials and resources to support teacher and student needs best.

“MHOF has been so fortunate to have Felice Mancini as our visionary leader for the last 25 years and to have her onboard to ensure a smooth and successful transition. As part of her role, Felice has inspired and guided Tricia Williams to be the next-generation leader for our foundation. Felice has been instrumental in molding MHOF into the most admired music education foundation nationwide. Our entire Board joins me in saying that we feel that Tricia has proven she is exceptionally qualified to lead MHOF at a critical time in the evolution of music and the arts in our public schools.” Scott Holtzman, Chairman of the Board.

“I was born into music and it propelled me into the most fulfilling and meaningful work of my life leading The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation. I thank my parents for excellent genes and the drive to bring music education to new generations of dreamers and players. I said yes to this opportunity 25 years ago; it was the best decision ever made. The foundation is in talented and capable hands in the future. I’m grateful.” Felice Mancini, President and CEO.

“As my two children say, the Foundation is my third child. It is where my passion lies and it is a dream come true to step into the role as its next leader and an honor to build upon Felice’s tremendous success. It may be my 24th anniversary at the Foundation but the vision is clear and fresh; we are just getting started.” Tricia Williams, Incoming President/CEO.

Shipley, who served as Director of Arts Education for the Tennessee Department of Education, has been named Program Director. He launched the Tennessee Arts Education Data Project, a $1 million music education grant program, created the Tennessee Arts Education Network, and implemented a statewide arts education landscape study with the collaboration of MHOF and the CMA Foundation. Previously, Todd served as a middle and high school band director and music teacher and earned distinction as the recipient of the inaugural CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence award in 2016 and was named a Metro Nashville Public Schools Blue Ribbon Teacher in 2018. Todd will be working remotely from Nashville and remain active in arts education across the country.

The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation was inspired by the acclaimed motion picture Mr. Holland’s Opus, the story of the profound effect a dedicated music teacher had on generations of students. The film’s composer, Michael Kamen, started the foundation in 1996 as his commitment to the future of music education.