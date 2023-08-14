Warner And Steve-O Launch Defiant Records, A New Label JV

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Records is partnering with Steve “Steve-O” Carless, President of A&R, Warner Records to launch a new joint venture, Defiant Records.

The new venture will be led by Carless, who brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

A veteran of the record label world, Steven “Steve-O” Carless has delivered successful A&R for labels such as Atlantic Records, Def Jam Recordings, Republic Records, and Uptown Records – before accepting the President of A&R role at Warner Records in September 2021. Over the course of his tenure in the label world, he’s worked with some of the biggest names in modern music, including Pusha-T, Big Sean, YG, 2 Chainz Nipsey Hussle and Polo G. Steven and Nipsey Hussle, with whom co-founded The Marathon Agency.

“Defiant will be filled with individuals who are always challenging the status quo, always going to be in an innovation phase of their career,” says Carless.

The new label venture’s first project will be Defiant Presents: Jiggy In Jersey (ft. MCVERTT), which pairs emerging producer and artist MCVERTT with rappers Bandmanrill and Sha EK, making for a project focused on the world of New Jersey club music, New York Drill—and Hip-Hop dance.