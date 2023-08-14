Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Son of a Critch

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Andrew Barnsely – Emmy Winner – Exec. Producer – “Schitt’s Creek,” “Son of A Critch”

Andrew is really fun and interesting as he talks about his new hit series, “Son of A Critch,” his experience on the hit show “Schitt’s Creek,” how these shows were developed and what it’s been like creating two hit comedy series that have taken the world by storm. How they develop story lines each week, why his shows are so quirky and yet relatable and much more. A very cool look into the world of creating and running hit shows.

