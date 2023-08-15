Madonna Reschedules North America

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Singer Madonna revealed the newly rescheduled dates for her North American tour, which will take place following the completion of her run in Europe and the U.K.

Madonna’s North American tour will officially get underway on December 13, 2023 with three shows at the Barclays Center i Brooklyn and will conclude with 4 shows at the Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City from April 20-24, 2024.

In New York, fans holding tickets to the previously scheduled Madison Square Garden concert on August 27th, 2023, will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to the newly added Barclays Center performance on Saturday, December 16th, 2023.

Some of Madonna’s North American shows were not rebooked, and have been cancelled outright with promoter Live Nation attributing the cancellations to scheduling conflicts.

Affected Dates include:

Cancelled Tulsa BOK Center 7/27/2023

Cancelled Nashville Bridgestone Arena 12/22/2023

Cancelled San Francisco Chase Center 1/15/2024

Cancelled Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena 1/18/2024

Cancelled Phoenix Footprint Center 1/20/2024

Madonna was originally scheduled to embark on the North American leg of her Celebration tour in July but was forced to postpone the run after she was reportedly hospitalized for what was described as a “a serious bacterial infection.”

The tour’s opening date will now take place in London on October 14th as Madonna performs the first of four shows scheduled to take place at the The O2.

Madonna – The Celebration Tour – UK-EUROPE

10/14/2023 London, UK The O2

10/15/2023 London, UK The O2

10/17/2023 London, UK The O2

10/18/2023 London, UK The O2

10/21/2023 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

10/22/2023 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

10/25/2023 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

10/26/2023 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

10/28/2023 Stockholm, SE Tele2 Arena

11/1/2023 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

11/2/2023 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

11/6/2023 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena

11/7/2023 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena

11/12/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena

11/13/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena

11/15/2023 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

11/16/2023 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

11/19/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena

11/20/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena

11/23/2023 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

11/25/2023 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

11/28/2023 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

11/29/2023 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/1/2023 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

12/2/2023 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

12/5/2023 London, UK The O2

12/6/2023 London, UK The O2

Madonna – The Celebration Tour – 2023/2024

New Date Venue City Venue Name Rescheduled From

12/13/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center Original Date (no change)

12/14/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center Original Date (no change)

12/16/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center MSG – 8/27/2023*

12/18/2023 Washington Capital One Arena Original Date (no change)

12/19/2023 Washington Capital One Arena 9/2/2023

1/8/2024 Boston TD Garden 8/30/2023

1/9/2024 Boston TD Garden 8/31/2023

1/11/2024 Toronto Scotiabank Arena 8/13/2023

1/12/2024 Toronto Scotiabank Arena 8/14/2023

1/15/2024 Detroit Little Caesars Arena 8/5/2023

1/18/2024 Montreal Bell Centre 8/19/2023

1/20/2024 Montreal Bell Centre 8/20/2023

1/22/2024 New York Madison Square Garden Arena 8/23/2023

1/23/2024 New York Madison Square Garden Arena 8/24/2023

1/25/2024 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center 12/20/2023

1/29/2024 New York Madison Square Garden Arena 8/26/2023

2/1/2024 Chicago United Center 8/9/2023

2/2/2024 Chicago United Center 8/10/2023

2/5/2024 Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena 8/7/2023

2/8/2024 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 8/2/2023

2/13/2024 Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center 7/30/2023

2/17/2024 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 7/18/2023

2/18/2024 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 7/19/2023

2/21/2024 Vancouver Rogers Arena 7/15/2023

2/24/2024 Sacramento Golden 1 Center 1/13/2024

2/27/2024 San Francisco Chase Center 10/4/2023

2/28/2024 San Francisco Chase Center 10/5/2023

3/1/2024 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 10/7/2023

3/2/2024 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 10/8/2024

3/4/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com – 9/27/23*

3/5/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com – 9/28/23*

3/7/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com – 9/30/23*

3/9/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com – 10/01/23*

3/11/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Kia Forum – 1/7/24 & 1/8/24*

3/13/2024 Palm Desert Acrisure Arena 1/11/2024

3/16/2024 Phoenix Footprint Center 7/22/2023

3/19/2024 Denver Ball Arena 7/25/2023

3/24/2024 Dallas American Airlines Center 9/18/2023

3/25/2024 Dallas American Airlines Center 9/19/2023

3/28/2024 Houston Toyota Center 9/13/2023

3/29/2024 Houston Toyota Center 9/14/2023

4/1/2024 Atlanta State Farm Arena 9/5/2023

4/4/2024 Tampa Amalie Arena 9/7/2023

4/6/2024 Miami Kaseya Center 9/9/2023

4/7/2024 Miami Kaseya Center 9/10/2023

4/14/2024 Austin Moody Center 9/21/2023

4/15/2024 Austin Moody Center 9/22/2023

4/20/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/25/2024

4/21/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/27/2024

4/23/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/28/2024

4/24/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/30/2024

