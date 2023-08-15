Ade Patton Named CFO At OVG

DENVER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and consultancy Oak View Group announced the hire of Ade Patton as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

In his new role at OVG, which he will commence immediately, Patton will oversee the company’s finances and accounting operations. He will be based in Dener and report to the company’s Chairman and CEO, Tim Leiweke.

“I’m pleased that Ade will be joining OVG as our new Chief Financial Officer,” said Leiweke. “Ade is a seasoned financial executive who has helped lead world-class companies, and I look forward to having him on our team to help guide OVG’s continued strategic and sustainable growth at scale.”

“I am both proud and excited to join Oak View Group at this moment.,” said Patton. “We truly have an opportunity to transform the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries globally, and I am eager to join the world-class management team that Tim and Irving Azoff have assembled.”

A veteran of the Fortune 500 world, Patton most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of HBO Max/Global DTC at WarnerBros Discovery but previously held investment management roles at Millennium Management LLC and Citadel LLC.

Patton holds a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia.