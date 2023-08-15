The Roxy Expands 50th Anniversary Celebration With Neil Young and More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The famed venue The Roxy has expanded its 50th anniversary celebration, announcing a series of new events taking place in September in conjunction with the historic milestone.

It’s been announced that Neil Young with Crazy Horse would play a special benefit show at the club on September 20. Now, a second night has been added to their return to The Roxy, taking place on September 21. These performances occur exactly fifty years to the day after Young opened The Roxy, headlining the club’s first-ever shows during a multi-night run in September 1973. Both events, September 20 and 21, will benefit The Painted Turtle and Bridge School.

Roxy owner Lou Adler will curate an upcoming Live At The Roxy compilation album, featuring legendary recordings made at The Roxy by Young, Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris, The Ramones, Nicolette Larson, George Benson, Warren Zevon, Brian Wilson and many more. The compilation will initially be available to listen to at The Grammy Museum’s upcoming The ROXY: 50 and Still Rockin’ exhibit; and available for purchase to benefit MusiCares. This collection of live recordings spans back to the earliest days of The Roxy, which was co-founded in 1973 by Adler and live music pioneer Elmer Valentine; largely credited with putting the Sunset Strip on the map after opening the Whisky A Go-Go and the Rainbow Bar & Grill, in addition to The Roxy.

The Roxy will also highlight top emerging talent throughout its 50th anniversary celebrations. Today, the club has announced a performance by Los Angeles’ own Wallows, which will take place September 23. Register now through tomorrow at 10pm PT to be randomly selected to purchase tickets (beginning August 22 at 10am PT). T

The renowned venue have also announced a night of Stephen Marley performing his father Bob Marley’s legendary album Live at Roxy, recorded at the club in 1976, which will take place September 24. Tickets for Marley will be available August 18 at 10am PT here. Additional performances during the fall celebrations will include d4vd (September 6), it’s murph (September 8), Keke Palmer (September 11), Paris Texas (October 1), Better Lovers (October 15), Tigers Jaw (October 16), underscores (October 25), STRFKR (October 27), Nation of Language (October 28), Unknown Mortal Orchestra (November 6), Saint Levant (November 10) and Dillon Francis (November 30).

The Roxy has hosted many of the biggest names in music over the past 50 years and continues to be a jump off point for emerging talent. In addition to the amazing list of musical performers above, the club is also where Adler launched The Rocky Horror Show in the US, to an opening night audience that included Jack Nicholson, Cher, Mick Jagger and John Lennon. It has also played a pivotal role in the careers of comedians like Cheech & Chong, Paul Reubens and Richard Pbryor. In September 1973, the club was co-founded by Adler and Valentine, with music industry legends Elliot Roberts, David Geffen, Bill Graham and Peter Asher participating as investors and/or consultants.