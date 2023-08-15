Skyline Artists And Myriad Artists To Merge As Skyline Myriad Artists Agency

WHITFIELD, NH/CARRBORO, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Two well-established boutique booking agencies, Skyline Artists Agency and Myriad Artists are combining to form a united agency, Skyline Myriad Artists.

The new partnership will be led by Skyline’s Bruce Houghton and Andrea Sabata as well as Myriad Artist’s Trish Galfano.

“I’m thrilled to share the work of running a company with smart people that I’ve known for decades so that I can focus my efforts on serving the artists I care about,” said Bruce Houghton.

“We are looking forward to working with Bruce and the exceptional clients that Skyline represents in this transition and with Andrea as Performing Arts Director for the merged roster,” said Trish Galfano.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to team up with my friends at Myriad Artists to continue the Skyline legacy,” said Andrea Sabata. “I’ve worked to build Skyline in the world of performing arts over the last 30 years, and I look forward to continuing that work with the merged Skyline and Myriad rosters.”

According to the two companies, they will spend the next year integrating systems, during which time they will continue to maintain independent business operations.

At launch, the combined artist roster includes Roger McGuinn, Mark O’Connor, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Pure Prairie League, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Scythian, Damn Tall Buildings and more.