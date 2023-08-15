BMG Acquires Michael Münzing’s Writer’s Share In Snap!

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG has upped its stake in the Eurodance chart-toppers SNAP! after acquiring the writer’s share of royalties of the group’s co-founder Michael Münzing.

The deal expands BMG’s share in Snap!’s hits such as ‘The Power’ and ‘Rhythm Is A Dancer’ following the label groups’ acquisition of the SNAP! recorded music catalogue in 2018.

Founded in 1989 by Michael Münzing and Luca Anzilotti, Snap! first made a name for themselves in 1990 with the release of ‘The Power’ fusing hip hop and dance to create an internationlal hit.

Other hit singles from Snap! include ‘Ooops Up’ (1990), ‘Rhythm Is a Dancer’ (1992) and ‘Welcome to Tomorrow’ (1994), which have collectively accumulated more than 1.4 billion streams.

The acquisition of the writer’s share is thought to be the first of its kind in Germany over the last years. Michael Münzing’s was represented by Karsten Dropmann and Götz Kiso of Kiso Siefert Dropmann (Germany) who advised him in the transaction.

“SNAP! are a cultural touchstone for the Nineties which continues to resonate today, not just in streaming but also in synch. We are pleased to have agreed terms with Michael Münzing which will allow to further secure the value of these great works,” stated BMG’s EVP Repertoire & Marketing Maximilian Kolb.