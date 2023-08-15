NCT Member Taeil Injured In Motorcycle Accident

SEOUL, SK (CelebrityAccess) — Taeil, member of the K-Pop boyband NCT sustained serious injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle accident.

In a statement provided to Soompi, NCT’s agency SM Entertainment said: “In the early morning of today (August 15), Taeil was on his way home on his motorcycle after finishing his schedule when he was involved in an accident. He immediately visited a hospital for a detailed examination and treatment.”

“As a result of the examination, he was diagnosed with a fracture in his right thigh and he received medical advice that surgery was necessary. Currently, Taeil is in stable condition and receiving the necessary treatment at the hospital ahead of the surgery,” the statement continued.

According to SM Entertainment, Taeil will take a hiatus from his activities with NCT as he recovers from the crash, including the group’s upcoming performance at ‘NCT NATION : To The World’ on August 26th.

Taeil, whose full name is Moon Tae-il, made his debut with NCT in 2016 and is a member of the NCT sub-units NCT U and NCT 127.