Kylie Minogue Expands Her Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Australian singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue announced the expansion of her current residency at The Voltaire theater at Venetian Las Vegas with ten additional shows.

According to Kylie, the dates were added after the previously announced shows were sold out.

“OMG… Sold Out!?! So humbled by this overwhelming response. So much so, that we are adding ten more dates! I know many of you missed out on a ticket. Hope you can bag your 🎟️ for one of these new dates,” Minogue shared via social media.

The new shows are scheduled from December 15 to May 4th and will go on sale starting on August 17th.

Kylie’s expanded residency comes ahead of the launch of her latest album, Tension, which is due on streaming platforms in September. The debut track from the album, Padam Padam, dropped in May.