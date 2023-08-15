Courtney Gregg Launches Blue Sky Artist Management

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Noted industry executive Courtney Gregg announced the launch of the Nashville-based Blue Sky Artist Management.

At launch, the management company’s roster includes Gaelic Storm, David Cook, John Baumann, Joshua Hedley, Tyler Reese Tritt, Granville Automatic, and the Gatlin Brothers.

Before launching Blue Sky, Gregg served as President of Carnival Music, where she collaborated with artsts such as Eli Young Band, Hailey Whitters, Brent Cobb, Aubrie Sellers, Jedd Hughes, and Adam Hood, and with songwriters such as Scooter Carusoe, Natalie Hemby, Mark Irwin, Bruce Robison, Gretchen Peters, Troy Jones, and Don Schlitz.

Gregg also handled A&R duties for producer Frank Liddell, contributing to the success of projects by Miranda Lambert, Lee Ann Womack, David Nail, and Kellie Pickler, while also overseeing Carnival’s sync business.

Her resume also includes stints at Zomba Music, ASCAP, and Billboard. She is also with the Recording Academy, the Academy of Country Music, and the Country Music Association.

Along with Gregg, Blue Sky team members include Management Coordinator Kelsey Fitzgerald and Social Media and Tour Promotions Coordinator Corey Piper.

For more information, visit https://www.blueskyartistmgmt.com