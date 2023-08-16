‘Bench Seat’ By Chase Rice Receives 16 Film Festival Selections; 6 Awards and Counting

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – When a long-time friend of Chase Rice came to him with an idea for a song about “a guy and his dog driving around together,” the Diamond-certified songwriter laughed. “That cliché was exactly the type of thing I was trying to avoid on this album,” Rice thinks back. And yet, once he sat down with his acoustic guitar to craft one of four solo writes on the critically acclaimed project, the result was anything but cliché. With “Bench Seat” and its corresponding music video, Rice pays tribute to that friend – and the dog that saved his life.

“My buddy was in a really dark place – to the point where he was ready to end his own life. It took a lot for him to take me back to that moment, but when he told me what stopped him – it stopped me in my tracks: his dog came and laid his head on his lap, and that connection saved him,” Rice explains. “I wrote this song by myself with the point of view from the dog’s perspective – which might not be obvious right away – and what that moment might have meant for the two of them if not for that intervention.”

The official music video directed by Kaiser Cunningham offers a seven-plus-minute short film spotlighting the mental health struggle that affects countless people. The video intends to encourage those who watch to feel comfortable talking about the topic and seeking the assistance they need, with its conclusion pointing to available resources and inspiring anyone in crisis to call/text 988.

“For the first time in my career, I could envision the whole video as I was writing the song,” notes Rice. “I wanted to shine a light on mental health because this makes way too many people feel alone. Especially when addiction becomes part of the picture, one bad moment can have horrible consequences. I personally know how hard it can be to ask for help when you need it. I hope this helps start a few more conversations and helps people realize they aren’t alone.

“When my friend was in that moment, seeing anything but the heaviness was impossible. He was able to get the help he needed, though, and now he’s living a beautiful life and starting a family. This video is really about – showing you the potential for a happy end to the story if you can find a way to get help through the dark times.”

“As a director, it was imperative that we found certain angles, dynamic camera movements and a particular look that makes the viewer feel the emotion the song delivers,” adds Cunningham. “I hope everyone who watches this video realizes the importance of mental health. In my own life, having friends from the Marine Corps commit suicide was an important message that I stand behind. If you need help, please get it. There’s always someone in your corner.

“The response has been overwhelming – from the film festivals to the media feedback. However, even more, important are fans’ comments on the video,” Cunningham continues. “These are real people with real stories, and I’m incredibly grateful we could make a project that has had such an impact on people’s lives and their stories.”

Thus far, the “Bench Seat” video has been selected for 16 film festivals, taking home six awards while being named a semi-finalist and a finalist twice each. You can view the video below.

The emotion-stirring song is one of the tracks on Rice’s latest album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell, which also features current single “Bad Day To Be A Cold Beer.” Recorded during two weeks at Rice’s farm outside Nashville with producer Oscar Charles and a live band using a makeshift recording setup, the album ranges from dreaming of a Western way of life to emotional reckoning.

“Bench Seat” Film Festival Honors

• Afterlife (Spain) – Award Winner

• Barcelona Indie Awards (Spain) – Selected

• Benelux International Film Festival (Netherlands) – Finalist & Nominee for Screening Event in December

• Cannes International Film Festival (France) – Semi-Finalist (currently)

• F3 Queen City Film Festival (Cincinnati, OH) – Award Winner

• Feel The Reel Festival (Glasgow, UK) – Selected

• Flickers Rhode Island International Film Festival – Semi-Finalist (not in official screening)

• Golden Film Festival (Italy) – Finalist

• Lulea International Film Fest (Sweden) – Selected

• New York International Film Awards – Honorable Mention

• New York State International Film Festival – Selected

• Northeast Film Festival (New Jersey) – Selected

• Oniros Film Festival (New York) – Award Winner

• Paradise Film Festival (Budapest Hungary) – Selected

• Rome International Film Awards (Rome) – Award Winner

• Rome Prisma Film Awards (Rome) – Finalist

• Sweden Film Awards (Sweden) – Award Winner

I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell Track List

Songwriters in Parentheses

1. Walk That Easy (Chase Rice, William Reames, Barton Davies, Jonathan Sherwood, Oscar Charles)

2. All Dogs Go To Hell (Chase Rice, Joshua Miller, John Byron)

3. Way Down Yonder (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Corey Crowder)

4. Key West & Colorado (Chase Rice, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron, Hunter Phelps)

5. Bench Seat (Chase Rice)

6. Life Part Of Livin’ (Chase Rice)

7. Bad Day To Be A Cold Beer (Chase Rice, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron, Justin Thomas)

8. Oklahoma feat. Read Southall Band (Chase Rice, William Reames, Barton Davies, Jonathan Sherwood, Oscar Charles, Read Southall)

9. I Walk Alone (Chase Rice, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge)

10. Sorry Momma (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson)

11. If I Were Rock & Roll (Album Version) (Chase Rice)

12. Goodnight Nancy feat. Boy Named Banjo (Chase Rice, Oscar Charles, Barton Davies, William Reames, Jonathan Sherwood)

13. I Hate Cowboys (Chase Rice, Michael Hardy, Ross Copperman, Brad Tursi)

14. For A Day (Chase Rice)