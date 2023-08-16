Goose And LP Giobbi Unite For New Cross-Collaboration

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – CT-based jam band Goose and DJ, producer and pianist LP Giobbi have united for a unique musical collaboration creating new interpretations of each other’s songs. “Arrow (LP Giobbi Remix)” and “All I Need (Goose Reimagined)” premiered Tuesday (August 15).
The unique musical alliance sees the two artists displaying mutual respect and admiration for each other’s distinctive craft, putting their spin on their favorite tracks from the other to create two completely new and exciting pieces of art.
Goose reimagines LP’s “All I Need” – from her acclaimed 2023 debut album, Light Places – and delivers an instant dance-rock classic, putting their signature spin on the ethereal electronic original, with Goose singer/guitarist Rick Mitarotonda’s vocals now at the forefront. LP, in turn, returns the favor with her remix of Goose’s horn-laden anthem, “Arrow,” – from their breakthrough 2022 studio album, Dripfield – transforming the song’s island vibes into her captivating brand of uplifting house.
“I’ve loved the idea of having our songs remixed for a long time,” says Mitarotonda. “It’s so cool to hear how LP dissected, re-harmonized, and made ‘Arrow’ into a proper dance party. She’s amazing.”
“Goose is my favorite band to come out of the jam scene in a long time,” says LP. “It is a true honor to work with this insanely talented group of folks. The through lines between the jam band and dance world continue to excite me, and I’m so grateful Goose let me try my hand at one of my favorite tracks of theirs.”
Listen to “Arrow (LP Giobbi Remix” and watch the visualizer here.
Listen to “All I need (Goose Reimagined)” and watch the video here.
Goose is Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Ben Atkind (drums), and Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums).
Both artists are hitting the road in the latter part of this year. You can view those tour dates below.
GOOSE – ON TOUR 2023
SEPTEMBER
15 – Buffalo, NY – Borderland Music Festival
16 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
17 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre (SOLD OUT)
20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)
22 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)
23 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion
24 – Redmond, OR – Cascade Equinox Festival
25 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
26 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
29 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Fest
OCTOBER
1 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
3 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater
5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
6 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
26-29 – Live Oak, FL – Suwanee Hulaween
NOVEMBER
3 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo
4 – Cologne, DE – Luxor (SOLD OUT)
7 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg (SOLD OUT)
9 – Copenhagen, DK – Hotel Cecil (SOLD OUT)
11 – Berlin, DE – Gretchen (SOLD OUT)
13 – Brussels, BE – AB Club (SOLD OUT)
15 – Glasgow, UK – Baad
16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 2
18 — Bristol, UK – Thekla (SOLD OUT)
19 — London, UK – Electric Ballroom
20 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
DECEMBER
8 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
9 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
LP GIOBBI – ON TOUR 2023
AUGUST
18 – Nashville, TN – Deep Tropics Music Art & Style Festival 2023
18 – Nashville, TN – Deep Tropics Afterparty @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
26 – Ibiza, Spain – Amnesia
27 – Daresbury, UK – Creamfields North
SEPTEMBER
9 – New York, NY – Dreamland Pride
16 – Istanbul, Turkey – Klein Phönix Park
20 – Ibiza, Spain – Pacha
22 – Bentonville, AR – Format Festival
22-24 – Redmond, OR – Cascade Equinox Festival (Dead House)
23-24 – San Diego, CA – CRSSD Festival
30 – Amarillo, TX – Hoodoo Mural Festival
NOVEMBER
17 – Washington, DC – Soundcheck
18 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center
JANUARY 2024
24-28 – Miami, FL – Groove Cruise