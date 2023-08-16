Goose And LP Giobbi Unite For New Cross-Collaboration

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – CT-based jam band Goose and DJ, producer and pianist LP Giobbi have united for a unique musical collaboration creating new interpretations of each other’s songs. “Arrow (LP Giobbi Remix)” and “All I Need (Goose Reimagined)” premiered Tuesday (August 15).

The unique musical alliance sees the two artists displaying mutual respect and admiration for each other’s distinctive craft, putting their spin on their favorite tracks from the other to create two completely new and exciting pieces of art.

Goose reimagines LP’s “All I Need” – from her acclaimed 2023 debut album, Light Places – and delivers an instant dance-rock classic, putting their signature spin on the ethereal electronic original, with Goose singer/guitarist Rick Mitarotonda’s vocals now at the forefront. LP, in turn, returns the favor with her remix of Goose’s horn-laden anthem, “Arrow,” – from their breakthrough 2022 studio album, Dripfield – transforming the song’s island vibes into her captivating brand of uplifting house.

“I’ve loved the idea of having our songs remixed for a long time,” says Mitarotonda. “It’s so cool to hear how LP dissected, re-harmonized, and made ‘Arrow’ into a proper dance party. She’s amazing.”

“Goose is my favorite band to come out of the jam scene in a long time,” says LP. “It is a true honor to work with this insanely talented group of folks. The through lines between the jam band and dance world continue to excite me, and I’m so grateful Goose let me try my hand at one of my favorite tracks of theirs.”

Listen to “Arrow (LP Giobbi Remix” and watch the visualizer here.

Listen to “All I need (Goose Reimagined)” and watch the video here.

Goose is Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Ben Atkind (drums), and Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums).

Both artists are hitting the road in the latter part of this year. You can view those tour dates below.

