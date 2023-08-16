Kobalt Promotes Alaine Fulton To Vice President, Creative and Clearance Synch

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) -Kobalt has announced the promotion of Alaine Fulton to Vice President, Creative and Clearance Synch. In her new role, Fulton will oversee the London-based synch team, including strategy across synch functions in creative, clearance and licensing administration. Fulton was previously Director, UK Creative and Clearance Synch.

Kobalt Executive Vice President (EVP), Head of Global Synch, Rob Christensen, said, “Alaine just celebrated her 5th anniversary with Kobalt, and in that time, she’s become a true expert of our entire operation, both inside and outside of synch. Her strong relationships in the industry, coupled with an ability to deliver results, position her well to oversee the team. Whether it’s related to the workflow’s creative, clearance or licensing part, her perspective is always guided by providing our clients with top-level service.”

“It’s a privilege to be part of a company that places paramount importance on impeccable customer service to its clients,” said Fulton. “During my professional career, I have not encountered a more dedicated and hardworking team than the Kobalt Global Synch team. Our ongoing commitment to finding our clients’ best opportunities is second to none. I look forward to bringing a unique and fresh perspective to the business while motivating the team toward achieving great results. I want to thank Rob and Kobalt for allowing me to step up and lead the team. We work with an incredible roster of talent, and I am passionate about showcasing their art every day.”

In the past year, Fulton has negotiated and closed deals with Samsung, Lexus, and the new Barbie film, among others – on behalf of songs from The Pussycat Dolls, “Don’t Cha” Röyksopp feat. Robyn, “Monument,” and Kid LAROI – “Forever & Again,” respectively.