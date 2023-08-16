Outlaw Country Singer/Songwriter Jessi Colter Announces Margo Price Produced New Album

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary Outlaw Country legend Jessi Colter has announced today (August 16) the release of her new album, Edge of Forever, marking her highly-anticipated return to the chart-topping sound, style and songwriting that initially made her the “First Lady of Outlaw Country.”

Edge of Forever is set for release on October 27 via Appalachia Record Co. The ten-track collection was produced by Margo Price and mixed by Shooter Jennings, son of Colter and her late husband, Waylon Jennings. Together with Price’s unbeatable live band, they recorded the LP over several days in a Nashville studio, creating what would become an aural culmination of the many touchstones that make up Colter’s storied and still-evolving career.

As the follow-up to 2017’s Lenny Kaye-produced The Psalms, the new LP has songs that span the past decade and beyond – from never-before-heard tunes that Colter and Waylon wrote during the outlaw era’s golden age in the 1970s to lost sheet music discovered in an old briefcase, gospel-influenced numbers, honky-tonk hymns and collaborations with her daughter, Jenni Eddy Jennings.

Her 13th studio album release, Edge of Forever, starts a bright new chapter for Colter, arriving in the same year that she celebrates her return to the stage, a recent remarriage and more.

Songs like “I Wanna Be With You” (feat. Margo Price) may have never seen the light of day after they were written in the 1970s, but on Edge of Forever, they take on new life from an artist who has never let themselves be inhibited. Previously recorded favorites such as “With or Without You” and “Maybe You Should” (feat. Margo Price) are resurrected. At the same time, “Can’t Nobody Do Me Like Jesus” reworks an old spiritual into a rock n’ roll celebration. The song, “Angel in the Fire,” Colter wrote for her friend Lisa Kristofferson, and “Fine Wine” (written by Jenni Eddy Jennings & Margo Price).

“Edge of Forever is a love project,” says Colter, who became instant friends with Price after first meeting at a book event in 2017.

“When the force of nature that is Jessi Colter rolled into my life and picked me up in her Mercedes convertible, I knew I was in for a wild ride,” adds Price, who also contributes vocals, guitar and percussion to the LP, alongside a band of engineers and guitarist Alex Munoz, pianist Micah Hulscher, guitarist Jamie Davis, bassist Kevin Black, drummer Dillon Napier, pedal steel and dobro player Luke Schneider, guitarist and harmonica player Jeremy Ivey, and more.

“When I felt lost, I could call on her, and she would pray for me – with me. Jessi has such a strong faith; being near her is inspiring. When she sang ‘Standing on the Edge of Forever’ and ‘Angel in the Fire’ back to back for me, I was blown away. It was such refined writing, the work of someone who had been continuously, quietly honing her craft. I knew she had to make another album and told her I would love to be a part of that experience.”

As a Grammy Hall of Fame Award recipient and certified country star, Colter is the artist who brought outlaw music to the Top 40 with the chart-topping “I’m Not Lisa” in 1975, which Marianne Faithful, Faith Hill and more have since covered.

Following a performance at The Ryman Auditorium this past spring, Colter will soon return to Nashville, where she’ll play 3rd & Lindsley as part of AmericanaFest on September 20.

Edge of Forever Tracklist

Standing on the Edge of Forever

I Wanna Be With You (feat. Margo Price)

Hard On Easy Street

Lost Love Song (feat. Margo Price)

Angel in the Fire

Can’t Nobody Do Me Like Jesus

With or Without You

Fine Wine

Maybe You Should (feat. Margo Price)

Secret Place (feat. Jenni Eddy Jennings)