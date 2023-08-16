RCS Productions To Book And Produce Concerts At Georgia’s GreyStone Amphitheater

DOUGLASVILLE, GA (CelebrityAccess) — RCS Productions announced it has been named the official talent buyer and producer for concerts at Georgia’s GreyStone Amphitheater.

As the exclusive buyer and producer at GreyStone Amphitheater, RCS Productions will mark the partnership with the launch of a new concert series, presenting a trio of shows by recognized artists when the venue opens in September.

The initial round of shows announced for the venue include: soul legend Gladys Knight on September 2nd; Grammy-nominated saxophonist Boney James; and country icon LeAnn Rimes on September 16th.

The shows will be free for fans who register online for tickets

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the City of Douglasville and present these extraordinary artists in the heart of this remarkable amphitheater,” stated Stephen Moore, President of RCS Productions. “Our mission is to create quality guest experiences that resonate deeply with audiences, and these grand opening concerts embody that commitment.”

“RCS simplifies the entire process while bringing a wealth of industry expertise to the table,” adds Jason Post, Douglasville’s Community Relations Director. “There’s no question that the involvement of RCS has significantly eased the task of orchestrating this series; without their support, the process would have been much more challenging.”