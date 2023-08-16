The Inaugural Midwest Arts Xpo Announced For Indianapolis In September

INDIANOPOLIS, Ind. (CelebrityAccess) — Heartland Performing Arts, an independent coalition of booking agents, artists, and regional performing arts presenters has united to announce the inaugural Midwest Arts Xpo (MAX) conference.

Set for September 18th to 21st, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the conference will focus on booking and presenting in the performing arts space, while providing educational and networking opportunities for the Midwestern arts community.

Panels and events scheduled for the conference in 2023 include programming on presenting, marketing, fundraising, international touring, summer concert series, and programming for diverse audiences.

Along with daily programming, the conference will also host a schedule of more than 250 artist showcases across multiple genres, including Dance, Theatre, and Music.

The launch of the conference follows the decision in 2021 to suspend operations at the long-running Arts Midwest Conference.

“Since Arts Midwest’s departure from its role as a leading producer in the booking and presenting domain, a dynamic array of new entities and collaborations have emerged. We are enthusiastic about endorsing this alliance of committed individuals who are reshaping the landscape of booking and presenting conferences in the heartland of America,” stated Torrie Allen, President & CEO of Arts Midwest.

“It is remarkable to contemplate that this exceptional cadre of arts professionals commenced their deliberations just this past January, with the objective of collectively addressing the void arising from the absence of the Arts Midwest Conference. Within a mere five months, we have transitioned from identifying challenges to establishing both a nonprofit institution and a conference! The most gratifying aspect of this process is the realization that we are creating a resource for the industry that has been conceived and shaped by the very stakeholders it intends to serve. I consider it a privilege to collaborate with numerous individuals who are both fervent and skilled, and we anticipate that others will share our enthusiasm for the novel Midwest Arts Xpo,” added Tommy Hensel, President of the Board at Heartland Performing Arts.

Registration for the 2023 edition of the conference is now open: https://www.theeventregistration.com/max2023