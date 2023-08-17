Jacob Fain Promoted To EVP/Head Of A&R At Elektra

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner’s Elektra Entertainment announced the promotion of Jacob Fain to Executive Vice President and the label’s Head of A&R.

In his elevated role at Elektra, Fain will continue to be based out of the label’s Los Angeles offices and will report to Elektra President Gregg Nadel.

“Elektra is building a cutting-edge, forward-thinking record company focused on music that moves culture and developing best in class talent. I’m so proud of the work we have done to serve our artists in an evolving landscape, and to be part of such an incredible team. I’m grateful to Gregg and my Elektra family for this opportunity,” Fain stated.

Fain joined Elektra in 2021 and has since signed rising country star Bailey Zimmerman and helped propel Australian artist Masked Wolf’s breakout single “Astronaut In The Ocean” into a major international hit.

Before joining Elektra, Fain was at Sony Music Publishing, where he signed Grammy-winning artists such as The Chainsmokers and Leon Bridges, as well as artists like Of Monsters and Men, Russ, and Chase Rice, among others. He’s also done stints at Republic and RCA.

“Jake is a standout A&R with incredible, creative instincts shaped by years of experience. He has an innate ability to form genuine, meaningful relationships and has helped our artists at every stage of their career articulate their vision and surpass their potential. I’m thrilled for him to take on this much-deserved new post,” stated Gregg Nadel.