The Nominees Announced For The First Annual People’s Choice Country Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The nominations for the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, a spin-off of the People’s Choice Awards, have officially been announced.

Artists in the running for Arist of the Year for 2023 include Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Old Dominion and Zach Bryan.

Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, Hardy, and Blake Shelton are among those vying for male artist of 2023, while Ashley McBride, Carly Pearce, and Carrie Underwood are among the nominees for female artist of the year.

The awards, which are a spin-off of the People’s Choice Awards, will be broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, airing simultaneously on NBC and Peacock.

Country quartet Little Big Town has been tapped to host the inaugural edition of the event and there will be several honorary awards presented during the event, including the Country Music Icon Award, which will go to Toby Keith this year.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists online through Aug. 25 at https://www.votepcca.com.

People’s Choice Country Awards Nominations For 2023

Blake Shelton Kane Brown Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Old Dominion Zach Bryan

Male Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Blake Shelton HARDY Jelly Roll Kane Brown Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Zach Bryan

Female Artist of 2023

Ashley McBryde Carly Pearce Carrie Underwood Elle King Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson Megan Moroney Miranda Lambert

Group/Duo of 2023

Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Lady A Little Big Town Maddie & Tae Old Dominion Parmalee The War and Treaty

New Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Corey Kent ERNEST Ingrid Andress Jelly Roll Megan Moroney Priscilla Block Zach Bryan

Social Country Star of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Blake Shelton Carrie Underwood Dolly Parton Kelsea Ballerini Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Shania Twain

Song of 2023

Fast Car – Luke Combs Songwriter: Tracy Chapman Last Night – Morgan Wallen Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak Love You Anyway – Luke Combs Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher Need A Favor – Jelly Roll Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman Thinkin’ Bout Me – Morgan Wallen Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

Collaboration Song of 2023

Beer With My Friends – Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter Cowgirls – Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak red – HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice

Save Me – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair We Don’t Fight Anymore – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good You, Me, And Whiskey – Justin Moore, Priscilla Block Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor

Crossover Song of 2023

Dawns – Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan Just Say I’m Sorry – P!nk, Chris Stapleton Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton Life Goes On – Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs Songwriter: Ed Sheeran Seasons – Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton

Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay Texas – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris

Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder That’s Not How This Works – Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers UNHEALTHY – Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain

Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough Wasted – Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel

Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz

Album of 2023

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson Different Man – Kane Brown Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen Religiously. The Album. – Bailey Zimmerman Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini the mockingbird & THE CROW – HARDY Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

Music Video of 2023

In Your Love – Tyler Childers Need a Favor – Jelly Roll Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown Thought You Should Know – Morgan Wallen wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Concert Tour of 2023