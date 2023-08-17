The Nominees Announced For The First Annual People’s Choice Country Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The nominations for the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, a spin-off of the People’s Choice Awards, have officially been announced.
Artists in the running for Arist of the Year for 2023 include Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Old Dominion and Zach Bryan.
Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, Hardy, and Blake Shelton are among those vying for male artist of 2023, while Ashley McBride, Carly Pearce, and Carrie Underwood are among the nominees for female artist of the year.
The awards, which are a spin-off of the People’s Choice Awards, will be broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, airing simultaneously on NBC and Peacock.
Country quartet Little Big Town has been tapped to host the inaugural edition of the event and there will be several honorary awards presented during the event, including the Country Music Icon Award, which will go to Toby Keith this year.
Fans can vote for their favorite artists online through Aug. 25 at https://www.votepcca.com.
People’s Choice Country Awards Nominations For 2023
- Blake Shelton
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Old Dominion
- Zach Bryan
Male Artist of 2023
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Blake Shelton
- HARDY
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
Female Artist of 2023
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Elle King
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Miranda Lambert
Group/Duo of 2023
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Maddie & Tae
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The War and Treaty
New Artist of 2023
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Corey Kent
- ERNEST
- Ingrid Andress
- Jelly Roll
- Megan Moroney
- Priscilla Block
- Zach Bryan
Social Country Star of 2023
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Dolly Parton
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Shania Twain
Song of 2023
- Fast Car – Luke Combs Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
- Last Night – Morgan Wallen Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak
- Love You Anyway – Luke Combs Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher
- Need A Favor – Jelly Roll Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta
- Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins
- Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman
- Thinkin’ Bout Me – Morgan Wallen Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
Collaboration Song of 2023
- Beer With My Friends – Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter
- Cowgirls – Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak
- red – HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice
- Save Me – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll
- Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown
Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
- We Don’t Fight Anymore – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good
- You, Me, And Whiskey – Justin Moore, Priscilla Block Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor
Crossover Song of 2023
- Dawns – Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan
- Just Say I’m Sorry – P!nk, Chris Stapleton Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton
- Life Goes On – Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs Songwriter: Ed Sheeran
- Seasons – Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton
Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay
- Texas – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris
Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder
- That’s Not How This Works – Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers
- UNHEALTHY – Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain
Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough
- Wasted – Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel
Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz
Album of 2023
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
- Different Man – Kane Brown
- Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
- One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
- Religiously. The Album. – Bailey Zimmerman
- Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
- the mockingbird & THE CROW – HARDY
- Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll
Music Video of 2023
- In Your Love – Tyler Childers
- Need a Favor – Jelly Roll
- Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney
- Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown
- Thought You Should Know – Morgan Wallen
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Concert Tour of 2023
- Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour
- Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour
- Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour
- Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour
- Luke Combs World Tour
- Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour
- Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour
- Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour